GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 23: Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov (1) plays goalie during the NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on December 23, 2017 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche have announced that goaltender Semyon Varlamov (Lower Body) is out for the season and forward Erik Johnson (Fractured Patella) is out at least six weeks.

Semyon Varlamov has a lower body injury and is out for the season. Erik Johnson has a fractured patella and is out six weeks. pic.twitter.com/o7TIcLyDnW — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 31, 2018

Varlamov left last night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks with 6:25 remaining in the third period with a lower-body injury. So far this year, Varlamov is 24-16-6 with a 2.68 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Over his 10-year NHL career, Varlamov has played for the Washington Capitals and the Avalanche. He is 193-150-41 all-time with a 2.65 GAA and a 9.16 save percentage.

Erik Johnson had missed 18 games before returning on March 18. He had two goals and an assist in six games since his return. He did not play in last night’s game. During his 11-year NHL career, Johnson has played for the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. So far this season, Johnson has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 62 games. He also added 58 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 47.5 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 0.1 percent. He was originally drafted first overall by the St.Louis Blues in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

The Avalanche are currently fighting for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and missing these two players is a huge blow to their chances. The Avs will now look to Jonathan Bernier to pick up the bulk of the starts in Varlamov’s absence and Andrew Hammond will assume the backup role. Bernier and Hammond both have playoff experience, as Bernier won a cup with the Kings in the 2011-2012 season. Hammond had an incredible run during the 2014-15 season where he carried the Ottawa Senators to the playoffs. During this incredible run, he went 20-1-2 with a GAA of 1.79 and a .941 save percentage.

