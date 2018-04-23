The Colorado Avalanche have handed head coach Jared Bednar a one-year contract extension today. This means that Bednar’s contract now has two seasons left on it. After a successful season, Bednar was handed the new deal keeping him in Colorado through the 2019-20 season.

Colorado Avalanche Extend the Contract of Head Coach Jared Bednar

The Colorado Avalanche have committed another year towards head coach Jared Bednar. Bednar has been at the helm since taking over before the 2016-17 season when Patrick Roy left the position.

Stepping into that position with such little time was a tall task, and that was reflected by the 22-56-4 record of the Avalanche. However, it seems that it was only uphill from there. Bednar has helped to turn around the fortunes of the Avalanche organization in a single season.

The Avalanche made a big trade, moving top six center Matt Duchene to the Ottawa Senators as part of a three-team trade that included the Nashville Predators. In return the Avalanche got goaltender Andrew Hammond, a 2018 first round pick, a 2019 third round pick and Shane Bowers.

Bednar was part of making the bold move sending Duchene to Ottawa. Aside from that Bednar benefitted from having a healthy Semyon Varlamov in net this season. Varlamov went 24-16-6 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.68 goals-against-average this season.

It is hard to quantify how much of an effect the head coach has on trades or goaltender performances. However, nearly doubling their wins from the season before and making the Stanley Cup Playoffs are certainly two things Bednar can be credited with.

Before taking the job in Colorado Bednar was the coach for the AHL-affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Cleveland Monsters. In his final season in Cleveland, the Monsters went 43-22-11 and won the Calder Cup. Since coming to Colorado Bednar has led the Avalanche to a 65-86-13 record to go with a playoff appearance.

