Terrelle Pryor has found a new team. The quarterback turned wide receiver agreed to the terms with the New York Jets late Thursday night according to Newsday’s Calvin Watkins.

Jets have agreed to terms with WR Terrelle Pryor a source tells @NewsdaySports — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 23, 2018

Pryor didn’t get the results he expected in his year with the Washington Redskins last season. He appeared in nine games, catching 20 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. He never managed to get on the same page with quarterback Kirk Cousins and struggled with drops.

In 2016, Pryor had a breakout year in his first full season as a starting wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns. He gained 1,007 yards off of 77 catches. Pryor looked like he might establish himself as a legitimate deep threat, catching 11 passes of more than 20 yards. This was all while having five different quarterbacks throwing him the football throughout the season.

Before his stint with the Browns, the last time Pryor had any real playing time was 2013 for the Oakland Raiders. He started 11 games for them at quarterback, completing 156 passes for 1,798 yards and seven touchdowns. He struggled as a pocket passer, throwing 11 interceptions and taking 31 sacks.

Despite his struggles at quarterback, his athleticism in the open field was apparent. He has more speed than most with his 6’4” frame. During his starting season for the Raiders, Pryor racked up 576 yards on 83 rushing attempts. He also holds the NFL record for the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback at 93 yards.

After his 2016 performance, Pryor expected to get a decent contract. Teams were skeptical since that was the first season of his life that he played wide receiver. The best he could get was a one-year, prove-it deal with Washington. Instead, he proved why they were skeptical.

Now Pryor will try to make the most of his next shot and show that his 2016 season wasn’t just lightning in a bottle.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on