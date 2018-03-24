FT. MYERS, FL – FEBRUARY 12: Deven Marrero #17 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during a team workout on February 12, 2018 at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida . (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have had a busy day. Not long after extending starting catcher Christian Vazquez for three years, the organization swapped backup third baseman Deven Marrero to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Boston will receive cash considerations or a player to be named later in return.

Red Sox announce they’ve traded Deven Marrero to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) March 24, 2018

Boston Red Sox Trade Deven Marrero to Arizona Diamondbacks

Marrero was a man without a position; his only chance of making the team was as the backup at third to Boston’s young star, Rafael Devers. It came down to a battle between Marrero and super-utility man Brock Holt for the job. While both Holt and Marrero offer little at the plate, in the end Holt’s defenseive versatility won him a spot on the roster. As Marrero was out of options, the Red Sox were forced to trade him.

The 25-year-old infielder player in 109 games across three seasons in Boston. In those games, Marrero accumulated just five home runs and 30 RBI, and recorded a .208 career batting average. He’s dsiplayed some offensive ability in the minor leagues, but so far has been unable to translate that to the major leagues.

In addition to third base, his natural position, Marrero has limited experience playing, first base, second base, and shortsstop. However, his defensive numbers at each of those positions lag behind those of Holt, who can also play the outfield. Holt hit just .200 last year but is a .265 lifetime batter, so his offense beats Marrero’s as well. Holt was certainly on the bubble to make the team and may not last the season, but for now it seems his spot on the roster is secure.

Deven Marrero was traded to the Diamondbacks. He was out of options. Brock Holt has now made the team for sure. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 24, 2018

