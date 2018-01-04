GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 23: Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov (1) plays goalie during the NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on December 23, 2017 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tuesday night, while playing the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov pulled himself from the game with just under six minutes left in the second period. He has a muscle-related lower-body injury and is day-to-day. This off-season Varlamov had surgery to repair his groin, which he injured last season limiting him to just 24 games played. Fortunately, his backup Jonathan Bernier was able to help the help the Avalanche earn an important divisional win in overtime.

Fans also were given some positive news the next day when the coach Jared Bednar was quoted saying “It’s muscular, and he’s feeling good this morning.” He is now considered to be day-to-day and will most likely be out until after the teams league-mandated five-day break from team activities.

The Avalanche worried about his groin being a problem this year. They made sure to sign Bernier, a solid backup in the off-season. Bernier will start the next two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild. He will attempt to keep the Avalanche three-game winning streak going as they push for the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Andrew Hammond was called up from the Belleville Senators to be Bernier’s back up until Varlamov returns from injury.

Other Injuries

The Avalanche are also dealing with injuries to forwards J.T. Compher (upper-body) and Sven Andrighetto (lower-body). Their injuries are also considered day-to-day. Like Varlamov, the forwards are expected to be ready after the team’s bye week. Meanwhile, defenseman Tyson Barrie (broken hand) is out four-to-six weeks after he had a procedure done on the injury about a week ago. The good news for the Avalanche is that this flurry of injuries have all happened just as their bye week rolled around. Other then Barrie, the team will be back to full strength after the bye. The team will have to be careful when they bring back Varlamov as his groin has become a lingering injury.

