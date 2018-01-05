COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: Al Montoya #35 of the Montreal Canadiens makes a save during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 23, 2016 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated Montreal 2-1 to earn their 12th consecutive win. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to trade goaltender Al Montoya to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a conditional 4th round pick in the 2018 NHL entry draft. The team broke the news via their official Twitter account following their 2-1 shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens traded goaltender Al Montoya to the Edmonton Oilers tonight, in return for a conditional 4th round pick in 2018. DETAILS -> https://t.co/EuJejjBGN4. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2018

The condition on the pick in the Al Montoya trade: The #habs get a 2018 fourth-rounder if he plays seven more games this regular season. If not, they get a fifth-rounder. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 5, 2018

In Montoya, the Oilers hope to get a boost in between the pipes. In 19 starts last year, Montoya earned eight wins, six losses and four overtime losses. Over his 12-year NHL career Montoya has played for the Edmonton Oilers, Phoenix Coyotes, New York Islanders, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens.

This season, Montoya has been limited by concussions. He has played in just four games with a 3.77 goals-against-average and .863 save percentage. Over his career, he has a goals-against-average of 2.63, a save percentage of .908, and seven shutouts in 159 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 6th overall of the 2004 NHL draft by the New York Rangers.

What This Means for the Future

Edmonton, who have struggled to maintain consistency this year hope to get a solid back up for Cam Talbot. The Oilers made it to the 2nd round of the playoffs last year before falling to the Anaheim Ducks in seven games. This season they have not been able to find the same spark they had last year. With Montoya in the fold, they can trust their backup a little more and give Talbot some rest. He started more games than any other goalie last year and has played 30 of 40 games so far this season. He even missed time due to injury.

