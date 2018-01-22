The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that they have hired Steve Wilks to be their next head coach. Wilks has already had a very successful career in both college and the NFL as a defensive backs coach, and defensive coordinator. Arizona should be hoping that their new head coach can get their team back on track, and make a playoff push next season. After seeing the Cardinals hire Steve Wilks, plenty of expectations are sure to follow.

Bringing Defensive-Minded Experience

Wilks spent this season as the defensive coordinator/assistant head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Carolina finished the regular season going 11-5 and made the playoffs. The Panthers finished the season ranked as the 12th best total defense in the league. They also finished third n the league in sacks, and ninth in forced fumbles. In total, the defense played well. Wilks showed the ability to coach and develop the young talent in Carolina’s secondary.

Carolina experienced a very disappointing 2016 campaign, and expectations were not very high. Wilks helped transform a defense back to what it looked like when Carolina made it to the Super Bowl in 2015. Wilks deserves plenty of credit for the job he did in making a difference in the Panthers defense.

Finding Their Future

Arizona already has their own two studs in the defensive backfield with Tyrann Matthieu and Patrick Peterson. The Cardinals will need more than anything for Wilks to find and develop their future quarterback. With Carson Palmer and former head coach Bruce Arians exiting the league at the same time, the Cardinals need a young replacement they hope can be their franchise starter for years to come. Larry Fitzgerald will also be moving on soon, implicating another franchise player needing to be replaced. Hiring Wilks in the middle of an impending revitalizing phase shows the faith the Cardinals have within him.

