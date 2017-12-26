Denver, CO — The Colorado Avalanche will be missing a man. Tyson Barrie could miss 10-days or up to eight weeks with a broken hand. No timetable has been set yet from the league, as they look to get back into full swing after the holiday break.

Per Jared Bednar, broken hand/finger for Tyson Barrie. Hasn’t seen the specifics yet but expect some missed time. — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) December 24, 2017

Barrie suffered the injury in the Av’s recent game against the Arizona Coyotes. Barrie blocked a shot with his hand in his third shift on the night, after only playing 2:39 of the game. He did not return.

Through 33 games, Barrie has tallied up four goals and 23 assists. 12 of those coming on the powerplay. These numbers put him tied for second in the league.

“He broke his finger/hand. I haven’t gotten the low down yet, but he has a fracture in his hand,” said Avs coach Jared Bedner in a quote to the Denver Post.

The fracture seemed to be between his thumb and forefinger, according to Adrian Dater of BSN Denver.

Dater also stated that Barrie tried to shake off the shot by flexing his wrist, and putting leverage on his stick, but soon left down the tunnel to the dressing room.

Players Who Could Step In

Barrie is the prime offensive defensemen for Colorado. About 60% of his starts come in the offensive zone, and he is the quarterback for the first powerplay unit.

But with him being out for an extensive amount of time, who could fill the void?

First on the list could be Sam Girard.

Although Girard is a rookie, he could be the one Colorado leans upon in order to fill the shoes. With just 26 games under the 19-year-old’s belt, Barrie and Girard have similar playing styles.

Next, Alexander Kerfoot.

Kerfoot is listed as a forward, but it’s possible he could pick up where Barrie left off. You necessarily don’t need a straight position swap. Just someone who can take over and get things going like Barrie did.

Kerfoot too has a similar playing style. Great, but on occasions makes a silly play that will turn over the puck. But he learns from his mistakes. Kerfoot has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) and is listed third on the team in scoring.

Finally, the lucky young man who gets the call-up from the minors.

Colorado faces a rematch against Arizona Wednesday night after having the holiday break off.

