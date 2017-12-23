during Game 2 of the Championship Round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium on March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

According to reports, the Arizona Diamondbacks have signed Japanese closer Yoshihisa Hirano. The deal is reportedly worth $6 million over two years.

OFFICIAL/平野投手獲得発表: #Dbacks agree to terms with RHP Yoshihisa Hirano on a 2-year contract. Welcome to Arizona! pic.twitter.com/aTjAW2qfvk — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) December 22, 2017

Hirano, 33, has spent the last 12 seasons playing in Japan in the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball) with the Orix Buffaloes. In his time in Japan, Hirano has had a 3.10 ERA, with a 1.159 WHIP and 156 saves. Hirano is coming off a fantastic year where he pitched in 58 games and collected 29 saves with a 2.67 ERA, while only giving up five home runs in 57.1 inning pitched. In 2016, Hirano had an even better year. Hirano had a 1.92 ERA with 31 saves in 61.0 innings pitched.

When asked about signing with the Diamondbacks, Hirano said, “I am honored to be signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They have welcomed me and my family with open arms and made us feel at home already. Which is the reason I chose to sign here. My family is looking forward to starting our new life together in Arizona. I believe the D-Backs are a team that can win a championship, and I hope I can help them achieve that goal.”

Last Word

It is not yet known if the Diamondbacks will use Hirano as their new closer (replacing Fernando Rodney who recently signed with the Minnesota Twins), or as an eighth inning set-up man. But the Diamondbacks are coming off a very successful year in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2011, and adding Yoshihisa Hirano to their bullpen will certainly help them in the 2018 season as they look to return to the postseason.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on