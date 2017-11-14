Sidney Crosby hasn’t been producing points like he’s used to and people have begun to notice. He still has 13 points in 19 games but he’s been held without a goal in 11 straight games. This is the second-longest streak he’s had without a goal and the team is feeling it as they’ve struggled to score. The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost six of their past eight games but Sidney Crosby’s slump is nothing to worry about.

Crosby’s Slump: Everybody Has One

It’s early in the season but fans shouldn’t worry. His longest goal drought was 12 games in 2011-2012; fans will remember that was his concussion season. It’s also the eleventh time in his career he’s gone at least seven or more games without a goal.

To add: This is the 11th time in his career he’s gone at least 7+ games without a goal. Still not his longest goal drought yet. It’s hard to score goals. There’s a reason my pinned Tweet is what it is. https://t.co/iHqvDOB8Q3 — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) November 13, 2017

This slump is nothing like the one that he endured during the start of the 2015-2016 season. Crosby bounced back when Mike Sullivan took over and finished top five in scoring that season. It’s unlikely repeat that feat, but a rebound is inevitable.

Pointless Streak

Crosby has been pointless in four of his past five game. His scoring troubles are a major contributor to the Penguins on-ice struggles at 5v5. According to Corsica.hockey, Pittsburgh’s GF/60 is at an abysmal 1.74; last in the league. That’s down from last year’s 2.82.

Saturday night’s game against the Predators was the first time they scored four goals since October 20th; a ten-game span. Last season, Pittsburgh scored more than 4 goals in 39 games. This year: seven times, winning just four. Crosby’s success is key to returning to that level of offense.

On the bright side, Crosby did have a nice shootout goal against Pekka Rinne in the loss to the Predators.

Ending The Drought

Crosby has come close to scoring a number of times, including the Nashville game where he hit the crossbar. The night before he tipped a shot just wide of the net during a power play. Head coach Mike Sullivan has tried to juggle his lines to kick start the offense, but without success.

Juggling Lines

The best linemates for Crosby to have so that he can start producing more are Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary. Sheary hasn’t been on the top line due to his own struggles, but the duo achieved success last year. The reunion could be just what both players need to find their scoring touch.

Crosby is in the midst of one of his worst scoring droughts of his career but fans shouldn’t worry. Once he starts to produce, the team will start to win again.

