TORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 14: Former player Roy Halladay #32 of the Toronto Blue Jays posed with Marco Estrada #25 and Aaron Sanchez #41 during 40th anniversary celebrations before the start of MLB game action against the Houston Astros on August 14, 2016 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Terrible news came out of Florida Tuesday as it was reported that former MLB All-Star Roy Halladay has passed away in a plane wreck in the Gulf of Mexico. Halladay had a remarkable 16-year career as a starting pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. Halladay was 40-years old.

The deceased has been confirmed as Roy Doc Halladay. — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017

Ryan Bass with CBS Tampa shared the initial report on Twitter that the tail numbers of the plane found in the Gulf matched those of Halladay’s plane:

Tail number of aircraft that crashed into Gulf does match Roy Halladay’s plane, identity of dead not confirmed. https://t.co/quQJ2rDQ0U — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) November 7, 2017

Report: Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Life After Baseball

Fans may be surprised to hear of Halladay being involved in a plane wreck, but it does appear that he had become quite a fan of flying after career ended. Halladay has shared many photos and videos of himself with his personal Icon A5 aircraft. Here are some of Halladay’s photos with the aircraft:

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

A photo of Halladay flying was shared on November 4:

Playing Career

Halladay had a remarkable career that began with Toronto in 1998. He pitched with the Jays for 12 years and accumulated 148 wins and 1,495 strikeouts. He won his first Cy Young Award with Toronto when he won 22 games with nine complete games and two shutouts.

Halladay later joined the Phillies in 2010 and immediately lived up to expectations by winning the NL Cy Young that year. Despite winning back-to-back NL East titles with the Phillies, Halladay could never lead the team to a World Series. Philadelphia wound up losing the 2010 NLCS to the San Francisco Giants and could not advance out of the NLDS in 2011.

Accomplishments

For his career, Halladay finished with 203 wins, 67 complete games, and 2,117 strikeouts. He was an eight-time All-Star, won two Cy Young Awards, and finished in the top five of Cy Young voting seven times. Halladay was truly one of the most dominant pitchers of his era and a true workhorse in an era that saw the rise of relief pitching.

Halladay was a fan-favorite and liked by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Halladay and his family as they deal with this tragedy.

