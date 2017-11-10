at Fenway Park on September 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

In Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jayson Tatum left the game early with a right ankle injury. In a press conference with Brad Stevens, he said that after talking to Tatum, there was no specific event that came to mind, and his ankle had just started hurting. Tatum requested to be taken out of the game and was then taken to the locker rooms, where he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jayson Tatum Sidelined with Injury as Boston Celtics Increase Win Streak

Also in the press conference, Coach Stevens said Tatum would be wearing a walking boot as a precaution until it could be further examined. Tatum had an X-Ray done early Thursday morning, where the doctors found no breaks or fractures. His MRI was done late Thursday night, where the results came back negative. For now, Tatum is listed as day to day.

The Celtics came out with the win against the Lakers, with a closer score than hoped for. At one point, the Celtics led by 21 points. The Lakers battled back for most of the second half, erasing the deficit to two points during the third quarter. The Celtics ended up winning by a score of 107-96, bringing the Celtics win streak to 10 games. They have not lost since going 0-2 in the beginning of the season, which is impressive considering the injuries.

Injuries Beginning to Pile On

The Celtics are now down three key players. Gordon Hayward is out with a fractured ankle, Al Horford is out with a concussion, and Tatum is out with his unknown ankle injury. Hayward is expected to miss the rest of the season, while there is no timetable on Horford’s return.

Going Forward

The Celtics continue their quest to banner number 18 as they play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Tip-off is at 7:30 P.M. If the Celtics hope to win, the bench players are going to need to step up like Aron Baynes did, with his career-high 21 point performance against the Lakers.

