Mickey Callaway To Become Next Mets Manager

Mickey Callaway is set to become the next manager of the New York Mets, as first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal is reported to be three years. Callaway comes to the Mets after what many consider to be a failed season as manager Terry Collins led the team to a 70-92 record and then resigned immediately after their last game.

Callaway will join the Mets organization after four years as the pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians. During this time, he was an instrumental part of the Indians World Series run last year. He also helped transform the pitching staff from one of the worst to one of the best in baseball. Not to mention that staff was an extremely critical part of the 22 game winning streak they went on during the regular season. The pitching staff, under Callaway, led Major League Baseball this year in ERA (3.30), strikeouts (1,614), shutouts (19), and complete games (7). Callaway was also one of the biggest factors that now Indians star Carlos Carrasco to the rotation instead of the bullpen.

During his career, Callaway played five years in the big leagues. Drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 1993, but then drafted and signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in 1996, Callaway played his first season in the major leagues in 1999. During his career, Callaway pitched a 6.27 ERA with 86 strikeouts. In the five years he played for three teams: the Rays, the Los Angeles Angels, and the Texas Rangers.

This move, for many, couldn’t have come at a better time for the Mets, and have a better person to manage this team. With pitcher health being an issue last year, Callaway will aim to get a star studded rotation back on track with pitchers such as Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, and Noah Syndergaard as the strong foundation and core of the staff. Two years removed from a World Series birth, this team needed a spark. And Collins reportedly not having a great relationship with the front office didn’t help the cause. Mets fans will have to see if Callaway can be that igniter they need to become successful again.

