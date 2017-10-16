The Edmonton Oilers announced today that they have placed forward Leon Draisaitl on injured reserve. Draisaitl was unable to suit up for the Oilers game on Saturday versus the Ottawa Senators due to concussion like symptoms. After being out for one game, it sounds like Draisaitl’s case is more of a concern than before.

Leon Draisaitl Placed on Injured Reserve

With the Oilers off to a slow start in their first four games, this news couldn’t come at a worse time for the club. The Edmonton Oilers currently sit 1-3-0 early on. In addition to Draisaitl being out, this could spell challenges for Connor McDavid. Draisaitl and McDavid were on a line with each other for 45% of the time last season. They were without a doubt one of the most lethal duo’s in the league last year, if not the most dangerous.

With his linemate out for an unknown amount of time as of right now, McDavid will be asked to step up more than he usually is. Draisaitl scored 77 points in 82 games for the Edmonton Oilers last year. He was second in point totals among all Oilers skaters, he sat behind McDavid because McDavid was being, well he was being McDavid.

No Time For Panic For The Edmonton Oilers

Although the Oilers are missing their second best forward in their lineup, it’s no time to panic whatsoever. They’ve only played four games this year which means there is a lot of hockey left to be played. It’s not likely that Draisaitl is out for more than two weeks at worst case scenario. If they can work with each other and if McDavid can elevate his game until his linemate returns, the Oilers should be just fine.

The Oilers will be hoping this is less serious than anticipated. They will surely need their one-two punch up front to push their way back into the playoffs again this season.

