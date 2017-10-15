The Edmonton Oilers announced today that forward Leon Draisaitl is out with concussion-like symptoms. His injury was originally thought out to be an eye injury, but it sounds like it could be more serious than that.

Draisaitl dealing with concussion type symptoms according to McLellan as well as the eye injury. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 14, 2017

The injury is believed to be from a hit Draisaitl received last Monday from Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba. An injury this early for the Oilers is something they definitely did not want to happen. Three games into the season they currently sit at 1-2-0 on the year. In addition to having a rough start, Connor McDavid will be without his linemate for the next little while.

Of course it’s nothing to worry about because McDavid is still McDavid, but him and Draisaitl are no doubtedly one of the most lethal duos when they’re on the ice together.

Draisaitl is coming off his best season yet. In 2016-17 season Draisaitl scored 77 points in 82 games for the Oilers. He was also arguably the Oilers best player in the playoffs, showing he can produce even without McDavid. Those numbers show that Draisaitl is a threat to other teams.

Although Draisaitl will have to miss some games due to his symptoms, Oilers fans shouldn’t be concerned. As noted, when you have Connor McDavid on your team, more things go well than wrong. When Draisaitl returns it’ll be an even better situation. He already has three points in his first three games. If he returns quickly he could have another 70 point season ahead. This is assuming a quick return and no other setbacks throughout the season. It wouldn’t surprise many people if he hit 80 points or above either.

EDMONTON, AB – MAY 7: Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his first of three goals against the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

