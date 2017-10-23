Colorado Avalanche forwards Tyson Jost and JT Compher have both been placed on IR, the club announced Sunday. Jost will miss 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury. Compher has a broken thumb and is out indefinitely. Both players were injured in Thursday’s loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The injuries come as a blow to the Avalanche, who are looking to looking to avoid a repeat of the horrific 2016-17 season. The Avs are 4-4-0 to start the season, but have dropped their last three contests.

Tyson Jost

It is likely that Jost reaggravated the knee injury that had already forced him out of several games this season. The injury comes as a disappointment for both the club and Jost, who had been playing on the team’s top line.

Colorado’s first-round pick in the 2016 draft, Jost played one season at the University of North Dakota scoring 35 points in 33 games. Jost joined the Avalanche at the end of the 2016-17 season, scoring his first NHL goal on April 6, 2017.

JT Compher

Originally drafted 35th overall by the Buffalo Sabres, Compher’s rights were traded to the Avalanche during the 2015 draft. Following a collegiate career at the University of Michigan, Compher split the 2016-17 season between the Rampage and the Avalanche. He had 30 points in 41 games with San Antonio and only 6 points in 21 games with Colorado.

Compher’s injury is particularly disappointing for the Avs, as he appeared to be poised for a breakout season.

Replacements

On Sunday, the Avs recalled AJ Greer and Gabriel Bourque from the AHL San Antonio Rampage.

Greer, 20, has 2 points in 2 games with the Rampage this season. 27-year-old Bourque has 2 points in 5 games. Considering the time frames of the injuries, both will have an opportunity to make an impression with the NHL club. Their first test will come on Tuesday when the Avs face the Dallas Stars.

