Select Page

NFL rumors suggest Jadeveon Clowney would love to play for Cowboys or Saints

Posted by | Jun 29, 2020 |

NFL rumors suggest Jadeveon Clowney would love to play for Cowboys or Saints
By |
As we inch closer to the beginning of NFL training camps, veteran free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is still searching for his next team.

Earlier this month, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on 106.7 The Fan’s “Chad Dukes vs. The World” that the Seattle Seahawks offered Clowney a one-year deal worth $15 million. In that same interview, Florio mentioned that the Seahawks were led to believe that the Cleveland Browns offered him $18 million.

Throughout this offseason, it has been widely reported that the 26-year-old defensive end wants a long-term contract. However, he only played in 13 games last season and produced a career-low three sacks with Seattle.

Nevertheless, it does not come as a surprise to see Clowney not being able to get a long-term contract yet. But the former first-round pick reportedly has eyes on the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

Pauline said that if Clowney could get a “decent” one-year deal from a playoff-team or contender, he would be happy. However, the NFL insider added that if either the Saints or Cowboys wanted Clowney, they would need to make some moves to fix their cap situation.

As things stand, the Cowboys only have $11 million in cap space, while the Saints only have $8 million. Then not to mention, both teams have money tied up into top-tier defensive linemen in DeMarcus Lawrence and Cameron Jordan.

It shall be interesting to see if Clowney returns to Seattle, plays with a team such as the Cleveland Browns, or signs with a mystery team.

, , , , , NFL, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: NFL rumors suggest Jadeveon Clowney would love to play for Cowboys or Saints

 





Related Posts

Ric Flair reveals he had sex with roughly 10K women in ’30 for 30′ documentary

Ric Flair reveals he had sex with roughly 10K women in ’30 for 30′ documentary

September 26, 2017

Trevor Siemian’s hot girlfriend is turning heads for the right reasons (PHOTOS)

Trevor Siemian’s hot girlfriend is turning heads for the right reasons (PHOTOS)

September 27, 2017

Ryan Shazier mocks Ray Lewis by doing his signature dance after INT (VIDEO)

Ryan Shazier mocks Ray Lewis by doing his signature dance after INT (VIDEO)

October 2, 2017

Five reasons why United States Men’s Soccer Team isn’t dominating CONCACAF group

Five reasons why United States Men’s Soccer Team isn’t dominating CONCACAF group

October 5, 2017

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino