Select Page

Ryan Newman&#039;s car flips over, catches on fire in insane Daytona 500 crash (Video)t

Posted by | Feb 18, 2020 |

Ryan Newman's car flips over, catches on fire in insane Daytona 500 crash (Video)t
By: |
An unbelievable stroke of bad luck hit Ryan Newman on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night.

Newman was in the mix to win the race, but it was Denny Hamlin who finished ahead of the pack, taking the checkered flag.

As for Newman, he got caught in the middle of a brutal crash, getting his car flipped just before crossing the finish line. Newman’s car actually caught on fire, as he went over the finish line, skidding upside down.

A few updates on Newman’s condition:

Prayers are with Newman and his family right now.

Promoted, The Sports Daily, Unexpected Pitstop

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Ryan Newman&#039;s car flips over, catches on fire in insane Daytona 500 crash (Video)t

 



Related Posts

Canucks vs Stars Live Stream

Canucks vs Stars Live Stream

November 14, 2019

LOOK: Mohamed Sanu shows off flashy ‘Dragon Ball Z’ cleats

LOOK: Mohamed Sanu shows off flashy ‘Dragon Ball Z’ cleats

September 29, 2017

DJ Swearinger trolls Marshawn Lynch over big hit he delivered during game (VIDEO)

DJ Swearinger trolls Marshawn Lynch over big hit he delivered during game (VIDEO)

September 26, 2017

This Le’Veon Bell infographic shows how great he was vs Ravens

This Le’Veon Bell infographic shows how great he was vs Ravens

October 2, 2017

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino