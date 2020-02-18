Ryan Newman's car flips over, catches on fire in insane Daytona 500 crash (Video)t

An unbelievable stroke of bad luck hit Ryan Newman on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night.

Newman was in the mix to win the race, but it was Denny Hamlin who finished ahead of the pack, taking the checkered flag.

As for Newman, he got caught in the middle of a brutal crash, getting his car flipped just before crossing the finish line. Newman’s car actually caught on fire, as he went over the finish line, skidding upside down.

[embedded content]

A few updates on Newman’s condition:

Prayers are with Newman and his family right now.