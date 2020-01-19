Watch: Derrick Rose hooks up with Andre Drummond for ridiculous alley-oop dunk

This season has not been the best for the lowly Detroit Pistons thus far. Detroit currently owns a record of 15-27 and are 3.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

With that being said, trade rumors are swirling both around Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose, who could help a contending team make a final push down the stretch.

Speaking of Drummond and Rose, the two connected on a monster alley-oop on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

With a little bit over six minutes to go in the first quarter, Drummond forced the Hawks into a turnover and got rewarded for running the court with an And-1 mixtape-esque alley-oop slam.

We shouldn’t be surprised to see Drummond showing off the bunnies as he participated in the slam dunk contest four years ago.