Watch: Falcons 311-lb OL Ty Sambrailo scores 'big guy touchdown' vs Bucs

This season has not gone exactly to plan for the Atlanta Falcons. From the injuries on defense to poor play, there was a lot left to be desired.

However, on Sunday afternoon, the Falcons gave their fans something to cheer about in the regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With 10:41 left in the first quarter, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan found offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo down the seam for a 35-yard touchdown reception.

It is the second-straight week that we’ve seen an offensive lineman score a receiving touchdown. Last week, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins had a touchdown reception against the New England Patriots.

The Buccaneers defense was completely caught off-guard as the 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive tackle was lined up between rookie right tackle Kaleb McGary and tight end Luke Stocker.

According to Elias Sports, Sambrailo’s touchdown reception was the longest offensive touchdown scored by a player listed at 300-plus pounds in NFL history.