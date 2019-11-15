Mike Trout Named 2019 American League Most Valuable Player

ANAHEIM – Angels outfielder Mike Trout today was named the 2019 American League Most Valuable Player in an announcement made by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). It marks the third career MVP award for Trout, who previously won the award in 2014 (unanimously) and 2016. Trout becomes the 11th player to win at least three BBWAA MVP awards and is the sixth to win three times in the American League, joining Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodriguez. The only player to win more than three MVP Awards in a career is Barry Bonds (7).

Trout garnered 17 first place votes and 13 second place votes for a total of 355 points in the balloting process, 20 points ahead of second place finisher Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros (335 points). In his nine Major League seasons, Trout has now finished in the Top 3 of the MVP vote seven times, becoming just the second player all-time to do so, joining current Angels teammate Albert Pujols.

The 28-year-old captures the Angels fifth MVP award in franchise history. In 2014, Trout joined Vladimir Guerrero (2004) and Don Baylor (1979) as the only Halos to receive the honors and became the Club’s first multiple winner in 2016. The Angels become the only team in the Majors to have won four MVP Awards across the last 17 years.

The New Jersey native finished 2019, batting .291 with 27 doubles, two triples, 45 home runs, 104 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 110 walks and 110 runs scored. He led the league in both OBP (.438) and slugging percentage (.645) for the second time in his career (also 2017) and joined Mantle and Ty Cobb as the only center fielders to lead their league in both categories in multiple seasons. Additionally, he reached the 100 runs plateau for the seventh time in his career and became the fifth player in MLB history to score 100 runs seven times by his age-27 season, joining: Mantle, Rodriguez, Hank Aaron and Mel Ott.

Trout’s resume now includes three A.L. MVP Awards (2014, 2016 and 2019), an A.L. Rookie of the Year Award (2012), eight All-Star Game selections (2012-19), two All-Star Game MVP honors (2014 and 2015), seven Silver Slugger Awards (2012-16, ’18-19) and two A.L. Hank Aaron Award (2014 & 2019).

A BBWAA conference call will be held tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) with Mike Trout. The number to call in is (877) 256-6029. Please note that questions are reserved for BBWAA members only. All other media outlets are invited to join the call in listen-only mode.

Statements from Angels manager Joe Maddon and hitting coach Jeremy Reed

Angels Manager Joe Maddon –

“Mike is a one of a kind player. There is no comparison that I’ve seen since 1981, when I began as a Coach, Manager and Scout. His complete skill set is generational and stands up to every era that participated in our game. He is the player I would recommend be required watching by all youngsters who want to become a Major Leaguer – Be Like Mike!”

Angels Hitting Coach Jeremy Reed –

“Mike’s abilities simply continue to amaze. He is a MVP on and off the field. His determination to be the best drives him to new levels each day. Mike’s passion to win helps elevate the organization as a whole. I’m blessed to work with him and I have the best seat in the house to watch greatness. Mike has combined his God-given physical skills with a mind-set that is equally as strong. His work ethic on a daily basis never alters from day one of Spring Training through the end of the season, yet one of the most impressive aspects of Mike is his non-stop support and encouragement of his teammates. In the clubhouse, in the dugout or on the field, nobody is better!”