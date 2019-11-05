5 Ways Athletes Can Get More Instagram Views

If you’re an athlete using Instagram as a marketing tool for your personal brand, you want to be sure your posts are seen by as many users as possible. Unfortunately, sometimes

Instagram’s algorithm

can make that task difficult.

It can seem like a real mystery to figure out the best way to get your posts to show up in your followers’ feeds. There are some additional tips you can use for getting more Instagram views. Keep reading to discover these secrets.

Post When Your Followers Are Using Instagram

The first tips is probably the most basic, but it’s trickier than it seems. You want to post your content when the majority of your followers are actually using the app. That way, there’s a chance for more people to see your posts. It’s not as simple as posting, though. You also want to get engagement so that Instagram prioritizes your content.

The more people who like and comment, the more people the algorithm will share your content with. That’s why it’s important to push your content out there when a high percentage of your followers are online. It increases the odds that they will interact with you. Check your analytics for insight into past patterns. Knowing the best times to post takes some trial and error, but you’ll eventually get your groove.

Give Them What They Want

Another common rule of thumb to consider is to give your followers the type of content they most enjoy, and you’ll get more Instagram views. After all, Instagram rewards you for engagement. If you keep sharing the types of content that receive lots of comments and likes, your posts will be pushed into more followers’ feeds.

But how can you know what your audience wants to see? It’s actually not that difficult. First, you can start with your Instagram Insights. This analytics tool truly can give you a great deal of information regarding the habits of your users, and it’s your users that fuel your success.

So, be sure to pay attention to the numbers. Visit Insights and look for your best performing posts over the past few months or so. Do you see a pattern? If so, try to replicate it by sharing more of that type of content. Another great way to find out what your audience wants is to simply ask them. You could post an Instagram poll or just put out a call to action at the end of a few posts asking questions that gauge interest.

Use Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories is a relatively new feature that allows you to string together posts that tell your daily story. That’s the key, though. Stories are only available for 24 hours. They’ve become one of the most popular features on the site. People seem to love browsing stories, so you should use this to your advantage. It stands to reason that if more people are using and viewing Instagram Stories, you’ll get more views if you post there.

There are lots of fun things you can use on Stories that encourage interaction such as polls, videos, stickers and even shoppable tags. Get creative with these and discover what is best received by your followers. Post a poll sticker to get feedback or encourage fun discussions. Add a short video with a behind the scenes look at your headquarters or a sneak peek of a new product. Give it a try and see if you don’t notice that you increase engagement.

Get Social

It’s easy to forget that the point of social media sites like Instagram is to actually get social. Sure, you have marketing goals. However, those goals won’t be best served by just pushing your product, service or brand. People want to interact. They’re attracted to content that encourages engagement and that depicts the real life topics that interest them. To get more views, you need more engagement unless you buy Instagram views. That means your content has to be interesting and encourage the social aspects of your followers.

Find ways to post relatable content that is relevant to your brand. Show people having fun. Share an informative post. Feature an Instagram influencer to switch things up a bit and to get in front of a wider audience. There’s lots you can do to make your content more appealing to people’s social side. And you have to be ready to get social, too. Don’t forget to like and comment on the posts of your audience. Get out there and find new followers, then engage with them. This will bring more people, relationships and views your way.

Use Relevant Hashtags

This final tip is pretty standard when it comes to using Instagram, but sometimes getting back to basics is the most effective plan. Using hashtags that are relevant to your business is one of the best ways to encourage people to find and interact with your content. However, the type of hashtag you use matters.

They must be relevant to your niche, but they can’t be too broad. Simply adding the most popular hashtags to your posts won’t get you seen. You’ll just blend in with all the others who are using them.

And if they’re not related to your content, that’s even worse because you’ll come across as spammy. Do some research. See what others in your field are using and what seems to be well-received. Trial and error will help you to use hashtags that attract the type of audience who will love and engage with your content.

These tips should get you started. Soon, you’ll be getting more Instagram views and seeing your engagement increase. Keep going to achieve even better results.