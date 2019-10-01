The 10 worst MLB players of 2019

The 2019 MLB season is technically far from over because the playoffs are just getting underway. But in reality, the majority of big-league organizations have already fully turned the page to the offseason and are gearing up for the next few months.

Some players will look back on the past six months fondly, but there are also plenty who are glad the regular season is in the rearview mirror.

After spotlighting the best hitters and starting pitchers from this year, we’re doing the same for guys on the opposite end of the spectrum. Once again, we’re going to rank hitter performances by wRC+, while fWAR will be used for the starting pitchers.

It’s safe to say that (most of) these 10 players are happy the regular season is officially over. To be eligible for this list, hitters needed to qualify for the batting title, while starting pitchers had to qualify for the ERA title.