Select Page

Raiders want to get Josh Jacobs more involved in passing game

Posted by | Sep 24, 2019 |

Raiders want to get Josh Jacobs more involved in passing game
By: |
After an impressive Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos, where everything seemed to go right for the Oakland Raiders on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders have now lost two consecutive games with their latest loss coming on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the team’s regular-season opener win, rookie running back Josh Jacobs had 85 rushing yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. He also had one reception for 28 yards.

However, in Oakland’s last two games, the 5-foot-10 running back has not mustered a reception, despite carrying the ball respectively 10 and 12 games.

On Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden acknowledged that he has to get Jacobs more involved in the passing game going forward.

Over his three-year collegiate career at the University of Alabama, Jacobs racked up 48 receptions for 571 yards and nine touchdowns. In fact, his best season as a receiver, happened last season where he had a career-high 20 receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

, , , , NFL, Promoted, Raiders, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Raiders want to get Josh Jacobs more involved in passing game

 



Related Posts

Video footage from Dwyane Wade’s first photoshoot with Cavaliers is released

Video footage from Dwyane Wade’s first photoshoot with Cavaliers is released

September 29, 2017

One of Takkarist McKinley’s dreadlocks is up for sale on eBay

One of Takkarist McKinley’s dreadlocks is up for sale on eBay

September 29, 2017

Dak Prescott uses somersault to flip into end zone for TD (VIDEO)

Dak Prescott uses somersault to flip into end zone for TD (VIDEO)

September 26, 2017

Deshaun Watson gifts first NFL game check to stadium employees

Deshaun Watson gifts first NFL game check to stadium employees

September 28, 2017

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino