Lamar Jackson has funny quote about 5-TD performance vs. Dolphins

Throughout the offseason and preseason, many analysts debated about whether Baltimore Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson could become an efficient passer.

Last season, Jackson took over for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco midseason and completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

On Sunday afternoon, the former first-round pick silenced his critics with a record-setting performance against the lowly Miami Dolphins.

“Not bad for a running back,” said Jackson, who completed 85 percent of his passes for 324 yards, five touchdowns and had a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3. The Ravens went on to beat the Dolphins, 59-10, in South Florida.

For all of the criticism that Jackson faced in the offseason, he responded with a phenomenal performance to open the season.

If the former Louisville quarterback can continue to show that he can be that efficient passer from the pocket, then the rest of the league should be worried.

