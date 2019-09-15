Select Page

Dolphins rumors indicate team may start Josh Rosen at quarterback next week

After another horrific performance by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, where they got shut out 43-0 by AFC East rival, the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins are considering making a change under center before next week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Miami may start second-year quarterback Josh Rosen over veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick.

On Sunday against the Pats, Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions. He ultimately completed 52.3-percent of his passes for a pedestrian 89 yards.

Rosen also saw some time on Sunday, but he did not do much better against New England. The former top-10 pick completed 38.8-percent of his passes for 97 yards with an interception.

Salguero added that this potential change was being considered before Sunday’s nightmarish game against New England.

For Miami’s sake, they need more than a quarterback change to get them back on the winning track. However, it is time to see what Rosen can do as the team’s starting quarterback.

