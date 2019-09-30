Select Page

Biggest MLB team surprises and disappointments in 2019

Posted by | Sep 30, 2019 |

Biggest MLB team surprises and disappointments in 2019
By: |
The 2019 MLB regular season is officially in the books, which is sad for any huge baseball fan. However, it’s not time to be too sad yet (even if your favorite team has already headed for the exits) since the postseason is set to get underway this week.

We’re sure to have plenty of unforgettable moments to watch over the next few weeks, which will undoubtedly make sacrificing sleep worth it. With the October field finally set in stone, there were a number of teams who surprised this year, along with another handful who disappointed.

We could just base the following list solely off our opinion, but that’s not how we like doing things around here. Instead, we decided to take a look at each team’s playoff odds graph from FanGraphs to find which clubs went on some of the biggest roller coaster rides during the past 162 games, for better and for worse.

Chin Music Baseball, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Biggest MLB team surprises and disappointments in 2019

 



Related Posts

Christian Yelich's on-field growth is every MLB hitting coach's dream

Christian Yelich&#039;s on-field growth is every MLB hitting coach&#039;s dream

September 11, 2019

LeGarrette Blount stiff-arms Chargers defender on first-down run (VIDEO)

LeGarrette Blount stiff-arms Chargers defender on first-down run (VIDEO)

October 1, 2017

Twitter reacts to Bill Belichick going berserk over roughing the passer penalties

Twitter reacts to Bill Belichick going berserk over roughing the passer penalties

October 6, 2017

LOOK: Carson Palmer shows up for ‘Monday Night Football’ game riding a unicorn

LOOK: Carson Palmer shows up for ‘Monday Night Football’ game riding a unicorn

September 26, 2017

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino