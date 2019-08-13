Six MLB pitchers quietly dominating in the second half

Jacob deGrom, Gerrit Cole and others after getting a glimpse of the ridiculous things they’ve been doing on the mound.

When we take a peek at the MLB leaderboards at any time during the year, it’s easy to gravitate towards the names we’re most familiar with. Plus, it’s hard to look past guys like Max Scherzer

One of the most interesting things about baseball, though, is that any hurler can get hot and unexpectedly find themselves on a leaderboard or two. Now that we’re more than a month removed from the 2019 All-Star Game and the second half is officially rolling, there are quite a few pitchers performing well so far — they’re just not the guys who normally grab a ton of headlines along the way.

That’s why we’re here, though — to shed some light on those who are getting great results and deserve a little credit for it. The following six hurlers have been performing well enough to be rubbing elbows with some of baseball’s biggest names since the second half began.