Six MLB hitters who have taken a step backward in 2019

Posted by | Aug 28, 2019 |

Baseball is a wonderful game, but it also knows exactly how to humble every ballplayer at some point. That instance may be a singular moment or over an extended period of time. Regardless of the situation, the Baseball Gods always find a way to knock guys down a peg.

The following six hitters have experienced positive and negative moments in their respective careers prior to this year. Some were more pronounced than others, but they now all have one thing in common — they’ve been slogging through a rough 2019.

There’s still plenty of regular season left to alter their cumulative statistics one way or the other. However, it’ll be hard to completely erase all the struggles they’ve experienced since they began digging into the batter’s box back in March and April.

