Select Page

Six MLB hitters who have taken a big step forward in 2019

Posted by | Aug 22, 2019 |

Six MLB hitters who have taken a big step forward in 2019
By: |
Baseball is a wonderful game, but it also knows exactly how to humble every ballplayer at some point. That instance may be a singular moment or over an extended period of time. Regardless of the situation, the Baseball Gods always find a way to knock guys down a peg.

The following six hitters have experienced positive and negative moments (whether they were sustained or very brief) in their respective careers prior to this year. Some were more pronounced than others, but they now all have one thing in common — they’ve been enjoying a tremendous 2019.

There’s still plenty of regular season left to alter their cumulative statistics one way or the other. However, it’ll be hard to completely erase all the good vibes they’ve created since they began digging into the batter’s box back in March and April.

Chin Music Baseball, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Six MLB hitters who have taken a big step forward in 2019

 



Related Posts

Marquette King has laughable fake punt attempt, then throws football at Broncos player in disgust

Marquette King has laughable fake punt attempt, then throws football at Broncos player in disgust

October 1, 2017

Watch the movie trailer for Conor McGregor’s new documentary film

Watch the movie trailer for Conor McGregor’s new documentary film

October 5, 2017

Russell Westbrook trolls Kevin Durant by signing largest contract in NBA history on his birthday

Russell Westbrook trolls Kevin Durant by signing largest contract in NBA history on his birthday

September 29, 2017

LeGarrette Blount stiff-arms Chargers defender on first-down run (VIDEO)

LeGarrette Blount stiff-arms Chargers defender on first-down run (VIDEO)

October 1, 2017

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino