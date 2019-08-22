Six MLB hitters who have taken a big step forward in 2019

Baseball is a wonderful game, but it also knows exactly how to humble every ballplayer at some point. That instance may be a singular moment or over an extended period of time. Regardless of the situation, the Baseball Gods always find a way to knock guys down a peg.

The following six hitters have experienced positive and negative moments (whether they were sustained or very brief) in their respective careers prior to this year. Some were more pronounced than others, but they now all have one thing in common — they’ve been enjoying a tremendous 2019.

There’s still plenty of regular season left to alter their cumulative statistics one way or the other. However, it’ll be hard to completely erase all the good vibes they’ve created since they began digging into the batter’s box back in March and April.