The 10 worst MLB players in June

A lot can happen over the course of an MLB regular season. That’s why we try to resist prematurely jumping to conclusions with regard to player and team performance. But now that we’re more than halfway though the regular season, we can start putting more weight behind the numbers at our disposal.

After spotlighting the best hitters and starting pitchers from June, we’re doing the same for those guys on the opposite end of the spectrum. Once again, we’re going to rank hitter performances by wRC+, while Skill-Interactive ERA (SIERA) will be used for the starting pitchers. SIERA will likely showcase a group of unexpected hurlers, but that’s the point — we want to get a little deeper than win-loss record and/or ERA to find out who is pitching well and who really isn’t (or who is headed full-steam ahead for negative regression). Players in each group had to show up in the “qualified” sections in FanGraphs.

It’s safe to say that these 10 players are happy the calendar has flipped to July.