Select Page

Six MLB players who could use a change of scenery

Posted by | Jul 8, 2019 |

Six MLB players who could use a change of scenery
By: |
A few things are synonymous with the month of July for baseball fans. Obviously, a big draw (for some) is the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, but what captivates just about everyone is the trade deadline.

The 2019 MLB regular season is going to be a little different because the league has done away with the non-waiver and waiver trade deadline stuff — there’s just one date teams must make trades by now. This year, all the action must be completed by 4pm ET on July 31st.

Regardless of how many deals actually get done in the coming weeks, there will be countless more rumors flying around about certain players who may never get close to actually being traded. The following six MLB players range on this spectrum — some will be a popular trade target, and others, maybe not so much.

What they all have in common, though, is that based on whatever the situation is with their current team, they could use a change of scenery and a fresh start.

Chin Music Baseball, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Six MLB players who could use a change of scenery

 



Related Posts

Damian Lillard dishes on Spalding’s Official NBA Game Ball, life and other stuff (VIDEO)

Damian Lillard dishes on Spalding’s Official NBA Game Ball, life and other stuff (VIDEO)

September 29, 2017

Watch scary video footage of Las Vegas shooting at Mandalay Bay concert

Watch scary video footage of Las Vegas shooting at Mandalay Bay concert

October 2, 2017

Nick Folk takes blame for loss to Patriots

Nick Folk takes blame for loss to Patriots

October 6, 2017

Jason Peters signs Marine’s prosthetic leg (VIDEO)

Jason Peters signs Marine’s prosthetic leg (VIDEO)

October 1, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino