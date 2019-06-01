Select Page

The 10 best MLB players in May

Posted by | Jun 1, 2019 |

The 10 best MLB players in May
By: |
We’ve reached that magical part of the MLB regular season schedule, you guys.

Yes, there are still four months of play left before October hits. However, with two months officially in the books and Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, sample sizes are big enough to actually start drawing concrete conclusions.

Baseball is a game defined by peaks and valleys, with the goal always being to maximize the peaks while minimizing the valleys as much as possible. Plenty had an opportunity to make an impact during the month of May, but some took more advantage of it than others. The following 10 players — five hitters and five starting pitchers — separated themselves from the pack in the best way possible over the last month.

For the hitters, we’ll evaluate and rank their performances by wRC+, while we’ll be using Skill-Interactive ERA (SIERA) to do the same thing for the starting pitchers. SIERA will likely showcase a group of unexpected hurlers, but that’s the point — we want to get a little deeper than win-loss record and ERA to find out who is pitching well.

We’ll highlight hitters from fifth place to first place before switching to look at the pitchers in the same way. The statistic used to rank the players will be bold and italicized.

Chin Music Baseball, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: The 10 best MLB players in May

 



Related Posts

Malik Hooker destroys Seahawks RB with stiff-arm on INT return (VIDEO)

Malik Hooker destroys Seahawks RB with stiff-arm on INT return (VIDEO)

October 2, 2017

Danica Patrick shows off handstand pushups, flaunting her strength (VIDEO)

Danica Patrick shows off handstand pushups, flaunting her strength (VIDEO)

September 29, 2017

Lakers fans line up just to meet LaVar Ball at game (VIDEO)

Lakers fans line up just to meet LaVar Ball at game (VIDEO)

October 1, 2017

Basic steps of sports team marketing on Instagram

Basic steps of sports team marketing on Instagram

May 23, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino