Every baseball player’s goal heading into a season is to get things started on the right foot. Whether it’s at the plate or on the mound, actually putting up numbers builds confidence with the majority of a 162-game schedule staring them in the face.
Baseball is a fickle game, though, and a hot start doesn’t guarantee a dang thing. The following six players all enjoyed a strong March/April, but they haven’t experienced the same type of success since.
Does that mean they’re performing badly now? Not necessarily. A handful of them are still above average when looking at their season-long numbers. This is just an exercise to point out that you’d never know about the great start they experienced by looking at their current cumulative numbers.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Six MLB players who have erased their hot starts