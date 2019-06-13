Six MLB players who have erased their hot starts

Every baseball player’s goal heading into a season is to get things started on the right foot. Whether it’s at the plate or on the mound, actually putting up numbers builds confidence with the majority of a 162-game schedule staring them in the face.

Baseball is a fickle game, though, and a hot start doesn’t guarantee a dang thing. The following six players all enjoyed a strong March/April, but they haven’t experienced the same type of success since.

Does that mean they’re performing badly now? Not necessarily. A handful of them are still above average when looking at their season-long numbers. This is just an exercise to point out that you’d never know about the great start they experienced by looking at their current cumulative numbers.