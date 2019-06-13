Select Page

Six MLB players who have erased their hot starts

Posted by | Jun 13, 2019 |

Six MLB players who have erased their hot starts
By: |
Every baseball player’s goal heading into a season is to get things started on the right foot. Whether it’s at the plate or on the mound, actually putting up numbers builds confidence with the majority of a 162-game schedule staring them in the face.

Baseball is a fickle game, though, and a hot start doesn’t guarantee a dang thing. The following six players all enjoyed a strong March/April, but they haven’t experienced the same type of success since.

Does that mean they’re performing badly now? Not necessarily. A handful of them are still above average when looking at their season-long numbers. This is just an exercise to point out that you’d never know about the great start they experienced by looking at their current cumulative numbers.

Chin Music Baseball, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Six MLB players who have erased their hot starts

 



Related Posts

Blake Bortles destroys Jets defender with big hit (VIDEO)

Blake Bortles destroys Jets defender with big hit (VIDEO)

October 1, 2017

Game 1 ALDS: Red Sox Lineup vs. Astros 

Game 1 ALDS: Red Sox Lineup vs. Astros 

October 5, 2017

LOOK: Cristiano Ronaldo shows off new $3 million car

LOOK: Cristiano Ronaldo shows off new $3 million car

September 28, 2017

Watch Odell Beckham get finger popped back into place on sideline

Watch Odell Beckham get finger popped back into place on sideline

October 1, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino