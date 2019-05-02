Select Page

The 10 worst MLB players so far in 2019

Posted by | May 2, 2019 |

The 10 worst MLB players so far in 2019
By: |
A lot can happen in six months, which is why we try to not jump to conclusions about MLB player and team results with just one month in the books. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take a good look at what transpired on the diamond, though.

After spotlighting the best hitters and starting pitchers from March and April, we’re doing the same for those guys on the opposite end of the spectrum. Once again, we’re going to rank hitter performances by wRC+, while Skill-Interactive ERA (SIERA) will be used for the starting pitchers.

It’s safe to say that most of the following 10 players wish they could get a mulligan and start the season over. We’ll first start by looking at the worst starting pitchers, followed by the worst hitters.

Chin Music Baseball, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: The 10 worst MLB players so far in 2019

 



Related Posts

Marquette King has laughable fake punt attempt, then throws football at Broncos player in disgust

Marquette King has laughable fake punt attempt, then throws football at Broncos player in disgust

October 1, 2017

Chris Davis' misfortune can be summed up in three very sad tweets

Chris Davis&#039; misfortune can be summed up in three very sad tweets

April 8, 2019

Angry Antonio Brown kicks Gatorade jug in sideline tantrum (VIDEO)

Angry Antonio Brown kicks Gatorade jug in sideline tantrum (VIDEO)

October 1, 2017

Carmelo Anthony thanks Knicks fans in heartfelt letter

Carmelo Anthony thanks Knicks fans in heartfelt letter

September 26, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino