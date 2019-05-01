The 10 best MLB players so far in 2019

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times — the MLB regular season is a marathon, not a sprint. A good start to the year guarantees players and teams nothing come September and October. That doesn’t mean they wouldn’t still welcome it with open arms, though.

Baseball is a game defined by peaks and valleys, with the goal always being to maximize the peaks while minimizing the valleys as much as possible. The following 10 players — five hitters and five starting pitchers — have managed to maximize their peak level of play throughout March and April.

For the hitters, we’re going to evaluate and rank their performances by wRC+, while we’ll be using Skill-Interactive ERA (SIERA) to do the same thing for the starting pitchers. First, we’ll count down the best hitters before switching over to the best starters.