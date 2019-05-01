Select Page

The 10 best MLB players so far in 2019

Posted by | May 1, 2019 |

The 10 best MLB players so far in 2019
By: |
If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times — the MLB regular season is a marathon, not a sprint. A good start to the year guarantees players and teams nothing come September and October. That doesn’t mean they wouldn’t still welcome it with open arms, though.

Baseball is a game defined by peaks and valleys, with the goal always being to maximize the peaks while minimizing the valleys as much as possible. The following 10 players — five hitters and five starting pitchers — have managed to maximize their peak level of play throughout March and April.

For the hitters, we’re going to evaluate and rank their performances by wRC+, while we’ll be using Skill-Interactive ERA (SIERA) to do the same thing for the starting pitchers. First, we’ll count down the best hitters before switching over to the best starters.

Chin Music Baseball, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: The 10 best MLB players so far in 2019

 



Related Posts

One of Takkarist McKinley’s dreadlocks is up for sale on eBay

One of Takkarist McKinley’s dreadlocks is up for sale on eBay

September 29, 2017

County fair worker zings LaMelo Ball after challenging him to shoot-off (VIDEO)

County fair worker zings LaMelo Ball after challenging him to shoot-off (VIDEO)

September 26, 2017

Lee Corso turns back the clock, jukes Clemson QB to avoid getting destroyed (VIDEO)

Lee Corso turns back the clock, jukes Clemson QB to avoid getting destroyed (VIDEO)

October 1, 2017

10 biggest X-Factors for Week 5 of NFL season

10 biggest X-Factors for Week 5 of NFL season

October 6, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino