Select Page

2019 NBA Draft: Grizzlies &#039;locked in&#039; on selecting Ja Morant

Posted by | May 16, 2019 |

2019 NBA Draft: Grizzlies 'locked in' on selecting Ja Morant
By: |
While we are still a month away from the 2019 NBA Draft, it appears as if we already know who the Memphis Grizzlies will be selecting with their top pick.

On Wednesday night, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported that the Grizzlies have “locked in” on selecting former Murray State point guard Ja Morant with the No. 2 overall pick.

It should not come as a surprise to anyone to see the Grizzlies go this route as they are in the process of rebuilding. During last year’s NBA draft, Memphis used the No. 4 overall pick on power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who turned in a solid rookie campaign.

In addition to selecting Jackson Jr. last summer, the Grizzlies traded veteran big man Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline and was on the verge of moving veteran Mike Conley Jr.

Speaking of Conley Jr., do not be surprised to see the Utah Jazz make another push for him, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’ Connor.

“Morant, especially, seems like an intriguing fit: He would make for a tremendous long-term pick-and-roll partner with [Jaren] Jackson and could learn the tricks of the trade behind veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. (That is, unless Memphis trades Conley – multiple league sources said this week that the Jazz are expected to make another push for him after failing to land him prior to the deadline.)”

Regardless of where the Grizz trade Conley Jr. to, it is clear that they are ready to turn the keys of the franchise over to Morant.

This past season, the electrifying sophomore point guard averaged a double-double consisting of 24.5 points and 10 assists per game for the Racers, leading them to an Ohio Valley Conference title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

, , , , , NBA, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: 2019 NBA Draft: Grizzlies &#039;locked in&#039; on selecting Ja Morant

 



Related Posts

The 10 worst MLB players so far in 2019

The 10 worst MLB players so far in 2019

May 2, 2019

LeBron James interrupts Dwyane Wade’s interview, zings him for wearing makeup

LeBron James interrupts Dwyane Wade’s interview, zings him for wearing makeup

September 29, 2017

Five things we learned from Carlo Ancelotti’s firing

Five things we learned from Carlo Ancelotti’s firing

September 29, 2017

Damian Lillard dishes on Spalding’s Official NBA Game Ball, life and other stuff (VIDEO)

Damian Lillard dishes on Spalding’s Official NBA Game Ball, life and other stuff (VIDEO)

September 29, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino