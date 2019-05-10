Select Page

10 MLB players who have already eclipsed their 2018 performance

Posted by | May 30, 2019 |

10 MLB players who have already eclipsed their 2018 performance
By: |
There’s still about four months left to go in the 2019 MLB regular season, but that hasn’t stopped some players from jumping out and erasing last year’s memories. Whether the 2018 season was one they’d like to forget or a stepping stone to what they’re currently accomplishing, each of the following 10 ballplayers have already outperformed their play from a year ago.

To qualify for this list, players had to have already eclipsed their 2018 fWAR. Not all accumulated a full season’s worth of innings or plate appearances, but they still made it because their performance was head-and-shoulders better than the year prior in either the same or less opportunity.

Now that each of these guys have officially put 2018 in the rearview mirror, the only remaining question is how much higher they can elevate their performance.

Chin Music Baseball, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: 10 MLB players who have already eclipsed their 2018 performance

 



Related Posts

Six MLB players who must get their season back on track

Six MLB players who must get their season back on track

May 16, 2019

Gregg Popovich tees off on Donald Trump over recent comments

Gregg Popovich tees off on Donald Trump over recent comments

September 26, 2017

Blake Bortles destroys Jets defender with big hit (VIDEO)

Blake Bortles destroys Jets defender with big hit (VIDEO)

October 1, 2017

Jay-Z wears Colin Kaepernick jersey in ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance (VIDEO)

Jay-Z wears Colin Kaepernick jersey in ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance (VIDEO)

October 1, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino