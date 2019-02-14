Six dark horse Cy Young candidates for 2019

Major League Baseball has been blessed with tons of talented and young starting pitchers in today’s game. It can be hard for newcomers to get themselves in that elite group, but it can be done.

Dominant pitchers like Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, and more have constantly been one of the game’s very best. However, we also saw hurlers like Patrick Corbin, Gerrit Cole (again), and Aaron Nola shove their way into the conversation last year.

Who has a shot at potentially coming out of nowhere to be in the midst of a Cy Young race down the stretch in 2019? If things fall into place for the following six starting pitchers, they could do just that.