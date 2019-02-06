Select Page

One player from every MLB team to watch during spring training

Seeing MLB players report to their respective spring-training complexes evokes a level of euphoria for baseball fans longing for spring and summer. It doesn’t take long for things to get even better after that, though, like when games start being played.

Sure, they don’t mean anything and the stats don’t count, but it’s actual baseball being played after months of suffering through the cold, cold winter. With Grapefruit and Cactus League schedules on the precipice of getting started, storylines about certain players will finally start coming to life.

How a player performs during spring-training games doesn’t necessarily tell us whether the upcoming season will be successful or not. However, these “meaningless” games can serve as an important foundation for the six-month grind that follows.

Here’s one player from each MLB team to watch during camp while we wait for Opening Day.

View the original article on The Sports Daily: One player from every MLB team to watch during spring training

 



