Six MLB hitters with a lot to prove in 2019

Despite there being a number of top MLB free agents looking for homes with Spring Training approaching, everyone around baseball is focused on the 2019 season. That doesn’t mean certain players aren’t still using their 2018 performance as motivation, though.

Whether last year was a strong one or a disappointing one on an individual basis, there are plenty of position players with a lot to prove once April rolls around. The following six hitters are each at different stages of their respective careers, but they all have one thing in common — they should be taking the field with a chip on their shoulder this year.

Don’t forget to also check out which starting pitchers have a lot to prove in 2019.