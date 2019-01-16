Ranking Sonny Gray's potential landing spots

Acquiring starting pitcher Sonny Gray prior to the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline was supposed to be a huge upgrade for the New York Yankees. The opposite has happened, with this past year being the worst of it.

The 29-year-old right hander struggled to a 4.90 ERA, 4.28 SIERA, and 1.50 WHIP through 130.1 innings for the Bronx Bombers in 2018. He became so unreliable in the rotation that he logged seven appearances out of the bullpen, something he hadn’t done since he was a rookie with the Oakland Athletics in 2013.

While Gray’s 21.1% strikeout rate was in line with his career norms, the 9.8% walk rate he posted was a single-season career-worst mark. The same can be said about his line-drive rate (22.9%), ground-ball rate (50.0%), and hard-hit rate allowed (35.5%). There was some silver lining in his home/road splits, though. He posted a horrendous 6.98 ERA and .399 wOBA at Yankee Stadium, but a 3.17 ERA and .274 wOBA everywhere else.

He’s been on the block for most of the winter, but things have heated back up with CC Sabathia getting cleared for baseball activities following an angioplasty in December. That, plus the addition of James Paxton and re-signing of J.A. Happ make Gray more useful to New York as a trade candidate than anything else.

Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports sites the A’s, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, and Atlanta Braves as teams interested in acquiring the former All-Star. With just a $7.5 million price tag in his final year before hitting free agency, it’s not surprising to hear of all this interest, even considering his tough 2018.

As we wait to see if the Yankees indeed trade the righty, let’s rank the six landing spots that have been reported.