Ranking J.T. Realmuto's potential landing spots

There are only three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and J.T. Realmuto trade rumors.

As much as the Miami Marlins would like to keep their All-Star backstop in South Beach, a long-term agreement just isn’t in the cards. That hasn’t stopped the organization from requesting a ridiculous prospect package in any potential trade, though.

On one hand, it makes all the sense in the world. Realmuto is coming off the best season of his career, which included leading his position in fWAR (4.8) and wRC+ (126). Those were single-season career highs, as were his 21 home runs, 74 runs scored, 74 RBI, .208 ISO, 7.2% walk rate, and 38.5% hard-hit rate. Making the situation even better for the Marlins, the catcher is entering his age-28 season, has two years of team control left, and will earn just $5.9 million in 2019.

Nearly every team in baseball would want this guy behind the plate for them, so it’s not surprising that there’s widespread interest. However, Miami’s asking price has been so high that it’s already led the Washington Nationals and New York Mets to settle on alternative solutions.

Despite that, there are still a number of teams interested in acquiring the young catcher. MLB.com‘s Joe Frisaro recently reported that the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cincinnati Reds are all currently in the hunt. No trade coming to fruition yet may mean Realmuto heads to Spring Training as a Marlin, but there’s still some time for a deal to take place.

As we wait for either Miami to lower its asking price or another team to meet it, let’s rank these potential destinations based on how realistic a match could be.