Best and worst MLB players this decade (so far)

Now that just one year remains for players to jockey for position, let’s take a look and see who the best and worst have been so far since the calendar flipped to 2010. We’ll be using fWAR as the barometer, and to qualify for these particular lists, players had to reach certain benchmarks. Position players had to accrue at least 3,000 plate appearances, starting pitchers needed 1,000-plus innings, and relief pitchers had to log at least 300 frames.
Each chart will list the 10 best (or 10 worst) players for the category, and we also listed five more who just missed the cut.
