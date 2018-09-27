Select Page

MLBN&#039;s Jim Thome Breaks Down Ohtani&#039;s Home Run Live

Posted by | Sep 27, 2018 |

MLBN's Jim Thome Breaks Down Ohtani's Home Run Live

Hall of Famer and MLB Network analyst Jim Thome broke down Shohei Ohtani’s swing last night during a MLB Tonight live look-in of his eighth inning home run. Ohtani’s blast proved to be the game winner in last night’s 3-2 Angels victory against the Texas Rangers.

In the clip (below), Thome said, “Ohtani’s kind of got his hands up, watch the front foot get down quick, so there is a little bit of pause there. When you pause and you get your front foot down quick you become an arm and hands hitter. If you get the front foot down and there’s pause one, pause two then you become an arm and hands hitter, it’s a two part [swing]. But, if the front foot hits and then boom, pause and you swing, then that’s where you gain most of your power because it’s a fluid [motion].”

Angels, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: MLBN&#039;s Jim Thome Breaks Down Ohtani&#039;s Home Run Live

 



Related Posts

Here's how ridiculous Shohei Ohtani's recent offensive rampage has been

Here&#039;s how ridiculous Shohei Ohtani&#039;s recent offensive rampage has been

September 9, 2018

Game 1 ALDS: Red Sox Lineup vs. Astros 

Game 1 ALDS: Red Sox Lineup vs. Astros 

October 5, 2017

Wiz Khalifa throws out first pitch at Pirates game, fails miserably (VIDEO)

Wiz Khalifa throws out first pitch at Pirates game, fails miserably (VIDEO)

September 28, 2017

This Le’Veon Bell infographic shows how great he was vs Ravens

This Le’Veon Bell infographic shows how great he was vs Ravens

October 2, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino