Zack Cozart on his first career walk off

Our good friends at the MLB Network Greg Amsinger, Eric Byrnes and Bill Ripken spoke with Angels infielder Zack Cozart about his approach to the at-bat that beat the Indians in extra innings, 3-2.

On his first career walk-off, Cozart said, “It was awesome. Honestly, I was just trying not to strike out right there, put the ball in play, try to get on for Trouty and I guess that’s what made that swing that much better, was I wasn’t trying to do too much. Man, the feeling’s awesome. We grinded out a lot of at-bats, pitchers did great today and [it’s a] big win for us.”