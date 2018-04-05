Select Page

Zack Cozart on his first career walk off

Posted by | Apr 5, 2018 |

Zack Cozart on his first career walk off
Our good friends at the MLB Network Greg Amsinger, Eric Byrnes and Bill Ripken spoke with Angels infielder Zack Cozart about his approach to the at-bat that beat the Indians in extra innings, 3-2.

On his first career walk-off, Cozart said, “It was awesome. Honestly, I was just trying not to strike out right there, put the ball in play, try to get on for Trouty and I guess that’s what made that swing that much better, was I wasn’t trying to do too much. Man, the feeling’s awesome. We grinded out a lot of at-bats, pitchers did great today and [it’s a] big win for us.”

Angels, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Zack Cozart on his first career walk off

 



Related Posts

Tom Brady bids farewell to Danny Amendola in Instagram post

Tom Brady bids farewell to Danny Amendola in Instagram post

March 14, 2018

Bryce Harper reveals ‘Pray for Las Vegas’ cleats for NLDS game vs Cubs (PHOTO)

Bryce Harper reveals ‘Pray for Las Vegas’ cleats for NLDS game vs Cubs (PHOTO)

October 6, 2017

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam seen at USC Pro Day with Sam Darnold’s parents

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam seen at USC Pro Day with Sam Darnold’s parents

March 22, 2018

Aaron Rodgers appears to send a message to Packers about Jordy Nelson’s release

Aaron Rodgers appears to send a message to Packers about Jordy Nelson’s release

March 13, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino