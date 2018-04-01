The Sports Daily
Sister Jean caught leaving early after Loyola Chicago loses to Michigan
Sister Jean wasn’t interested in facing the music once Loyola Chicago began to fall behind against Michigan.

She’s had a lot to say when the team has been winning, but as soon as Michigan turned the tables, the 98-year-old headed for the exits.

The Ramblers’ run has come to a close, and Sister Jean will now return to her normal activities. We all enjoyed her presence during Loyola Chicago’s cinderella run.

