Sister Jean caught leaving early after Loyola Chicago loses to Michigan

Sister Jean wasn’t interested in facing the music once Loyola Chicago began to fall behind against Michigan.

She’s had a lot to say when the team has been winning, but as soon as Michigan turned the tables, the 98-year-old headed for the exits.

Michigan fans waving to Sister Jean pic.twitter.com/YBbTpVEUna — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 1, 2018

The Ramblers’ run has come to a close, and Sister Jean will now return to her normal activities. We all enjoyed her presence during Loyola Chicago’s cinderella run.