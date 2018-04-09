Shohei Ohtani sets records – Owns the internet in his first week in the big leagues

Let’s break down what Ohtani has accomplished in both yesterday’s start against the Oakland A’s, and his overall first week on both the mound and at the plate in the big leagues. Ohtani should later be named the unanimous selection for the American League Player of the Week award.

But before we dig in, just to set the mood, let’s all gaze at this pitching line from yesterday’s contest:

(7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO, 0 HR; 91 pitches — 59 strikes)

Shohei Ohtani retired first 19 batters faced in yesterday’s magical start in Anaheim, which was the first time he’s toed the rubber for the Angels at home. Ohtani became the third player all-time to pitch 7+ innings with one-or-fewer hits and 12+ strikeouts in one of first two career pitching appearances since Steve Woodard, MIL in 1997 and Juan Marichal, SF in 1960. Ohtani’s 18 total strikeouts this year tie an Angels record in first two career pitching appearances with Tim Fortungo. His 12 strikeouts on Sunday vs. the Oakland A’s ties the American League record for a player in one of their first two games as a pitcher, Tim Fortungo (Angels) who did it in 1992 and Elmer Myers Philadelphia A’s in 1915.

Additionally, Ohtani has become the third player all-time to homer in three consecutive games and have a double-digit strikeout game in the same season, set by both Ken Brett in 1973 and Babe Ruth in 1916. Shohei was the third Angels rookie with 12+ strikeouts in a game (Tim Fortugno in 1992 and Jorge Rubio (15 SO) in 1966). With Ohtani’s win on Sunday he became the first player with two wins and 3+ home runs in his team’s first 10 games of a season since Jim Shaw did it for the 1919 Washington Senators (Shaw’s three HR came in the games where he pitched).

Here’s some more Ohtani stats, facts & comments from the internet:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Highest swing & miss % (min 50 swings)<br>Ohtani 47.3%<br>Corbin 45.2%<br>McCullers 44.2%<br>Chad Green 41.2%<br>Cole 41%<br><br>Complete list:<a href=”https://t.co/QbyBqIgn6L”>https://t.co/QbyBqIgn6L</a></p>— Daren Willman (@darenw) <a href=”https://twitter.com/darenw/status/983356972329299968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 9, 2018</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”ht” dir=”ltr”>Highest avg 4 seam FB velocity:<br>Aroldis Chapman 98.6 MPH<br>Teyron Guerrero 97.7 MPH<br>Luis Severino 97.6 MPH<br>Shohei Ohtani 97.1 MPH <br>Keynan Middleton 96.5 MPH<br><br>Highest avg exit velocity<br>Miguel Sano 97.7 MPH<br>Shohei Ohtani 97.3 MPH <br>Yelich 97.1 MPH<br>Ozuna 96.6 MPH<br>Moncada 96.3 MPH</p>— Daren Willman (@darenw) <a href=”https://twitter.com/darenw/status/983311635573084160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 9, 2018</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>In a span of seven days, Shohei Ohtani went 2-0, 2.08 with 18 K and 2 BB in 13 innings AND hit .462 (6-for-14) with 3 HR and 7 RBIs <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Angels?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Angels</a></p>— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KyleAGlaser/status/983143587238957057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 9, 2018</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A reporter is asking various <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Angels?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Angels</a> folks if they’ve seen anyone as talented and dominant as Ohtani in their careers. Scioscia said last one like this for him was 19-year-old Doc Gooden.</p>— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KyleAGlaser/status/983126731887226880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 8, 2018</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I’ve been following baseball since before I can remember (not quite the dead ball era). But I’ve never seen a phenomenon like what Shohei Ohtani is doing with his arm – and his bat – for the <a href=”https://twitter.com/Angels?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Angels</a>. Shades of Babe Ruth? Too early of course, but you can’t help but go there…</p>— Dan Rather (@DanRather) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DanRather/status/983395673339916288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 9, 2018</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Shohei Ohtani has more home runs than Aaron Judge and more strikeouts than Max Scherzer <a href=”https://t.co/MMHqq2PyAL”>pic.twitter.com/MMHqq2PyAL</a></p>— MLB Roundup (@MLB_Roundup) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MLB_Roundup/status/983396742883405825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 9, 2018</a></blockquote>

