Check out our first AngelsWin.com Podcast of 2018. Today our special guest was the OC Register’s Jeff Fletcher. Hosts Adam Dodge, Geoff Stoddart & Chuck Richter talked Angels Baseball as it relates to Ohtani, the great start to the season, predictions, discussed some of the top performers down on the farm & covered many other interesting topics about the ball club to date. Give it a listen!

