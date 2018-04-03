Original Video: Boban Marjanovic dances to Drake and it's the best thing ever

Last game against the Indiana Pacers I captured a must-watch video of Boban dancing to Drake’s hit song “God’s Plan.” It’s not often you see a 6’11 DeAndre Jordan look like a power forward.
It’s hard to find the pure joy Boban, DeAndre, and Tobias all have together; the Clippers are in fact, fun again.
The Clippers face San Antonio tonight in a must-win game that has major Playoff implications. Win or lose, expect some fun during the Clippers’ pre-game dance routine.
