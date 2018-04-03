Select Page

Original Video: Boban Marjanovic dances to Drake and it&#039;s the best thing ever

Original Video: Boban Marjanovic dances to Drake and it's the best thing ever
Boban Marjanovic is quite possibly the most loved player in the NBA. Clipper fans have taken an immediate liking to him as soon as he arrived in LA. I’ve personally covered him and can easily say he’s one of the nicest players in the league. Part of what makes him so loved are his affable nature, and his amazing dance moves.

Last game against the Indiana Pacers I captured a must-watch video of Boban dancing to Drake’s hit song “God’s Plan.” It’s not often you see a 6’11 DeAndre Jordan look like a power forward.

It’s hard to find the pure joy Boban, DeAndre, and Tobias all have together; the Clippers are in fact, fun again.

The Clippers face San Antonio tonight in a must-win game that has major Playoff implications. Win or lose, expect some fun during the Clippers’ pre-game dance routine.

